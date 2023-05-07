The Athens derby has been postponed: Panathinaikos has reported as many as 24 people infected with Covid. AEK and Panathinaikos are level in the standings with 77 points each, and Panathinaikos are chasing the Greek title again after 13 years…

The League has announced the postponement of the 9th day of the playoffs, after the many cases of coronavirus in Panathinaikos The Super League has accepted the request made by the green-and-white club, which first announced 24 cases of coronavirus and then another five today, Saturday 6 May. Panathinaikos has requested the postponement of its Athenian derby against Olympiacos which was scheduled for tomorrow in Piraeus and after the discussions that have taken place, this decision has been made.

Panathinaikos: the “greens” have reached 29 active cases

Panathinaikos “boils” in the coronavirus. The postponement of the Superlega day at the most critical turning point in the championship came due to the situation that escaped the “cloverleaf” with the spread of Covid-19. The “greens” announced that five more cases were detected on Saturday afternoon after a new molecular test. That’s 3 other players, plus 2 staff members. In total, 17 players have been affected, plus 12 other staff members. That is, technical team members, physiotherapists, etc. See also Byron Castillo: date on which Fifa will publish the decision for Ecuador and Chile

There are currently 29 active cases in Panathinaikos.

May 6, 2023 (change May 6, 2023 | 7:50 pm)

