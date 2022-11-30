Dubai (Union)

The competitions of the Asian Physical Strength Championship, organized by the Federation of Bodybuilding and Physical Fitness, in cooperation with the Asian Federation of Physical Strength, will start at 7 pm on Thursday evening in the sports hall of the Dubai Club for People of Determination during the period from (1-7) December, through a technical meeting that will take place Through it, the technical regulations for the championship will be approved, while the actual competitions will start on Friday and continue until the seventh of December.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Federation of Body Building and Physical Fitness, welcomed the President and members of the Executive Office of the Asian Federation of Physical Strength and the participating delegations, wishing to achieve their technical ambitions during the tournament in which a large number of male and female players participate, reflecting its importance and status, in addition to its coincidence with The UAE celebrates the 51st Union Day, which comes amid the continuation of the distinguished successes achieved by the UAE in all fields, including the sports sector.

Sheikh Abdullah Al Sharqi said: “We are pleased to host the championship in the UAE for the second time, and we are pleased that it achieved unprecedented records during the current participation, so we directed the organizing committee headed by the Secretary-General of the Federation, Muhammad Abdul Rahim Al-Marri, to make the preparations professional and distinguished.” Al-Sheikh stressed that the federation is proud of the close cooperation with all continental federations, including the Asian Physical Strength Federation, and looks forward to greater cooperation that contributes to achieving an added quantum leap. He also thanked the General Sports Authority for its support, and the Dubai Sports Club for People of Determination for hosting the tournament and providing all forms of distinguished organizational support, describing it as the starting point towards organizing a distinguished tournament in all aspects.

In turn, the head of the Iranian Asian Physical Strength Federation, Farshad, praised the high-level preparations of the organizing committee, stressing that it heralds the organization of an excellent tournament in Dubai, especially as it has the participation of world champions from the Asian continent, and continued: «We in the Asian Confederation realize the importance of holding the tournament in Dubai, and we extend our thanks. To Sheikh Abdullah Al Sharqi, President of the Federation for his excellent work, and to the organizing committee headed by Mohammed Al Marri and tournament director Faisal Al Zaabi. It is organized by the Asian Physical Strength Federation.