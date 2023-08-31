The bank said that the second-quarter profit, which touched $29 billion, came as a result of the accounting difference between the $3 billion price paid by UBS to buy Credit Suisse and the value of the acquired lender’s balance sheet.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $12.8 billion for the three months to the end of June, according to a Reuters poll.

UBS Bank’s share jumped by about 5 percent at the beginning of today’s trading session after announcing the second-quarter earnings, bringing the share’s earnings since the beginning of the year to more than 30 percent, making it the best major European bank in terms of value.

UBS paid a reduced sum of 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion) to take over Credit Suisse in March.

The UBS Group now controls nearly $5 trillion in client assets, giving it an opportunity to become a global supremacy in managing the money of the wealthy.

The Swiss bank is targeting cost savings of more than $10 billion by the end of 2026.

UBS saw net new cash inflows of $16 billion in the second quarter. Outflows from Credit Suisse also slowed to 39 billion Swiss francs ($44.4 billion).

Nearly three months after the completion of the Credit Suisse acquisition, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti is focused on executing one of the largest mergers ever in the banking sector globally.

The task is set to involve thousands of job losses, and is fraught with legal risks, the potential for ballooning costs and political wrangling as the Swiss elections approach.

“This merger will cement our position as a leading global franchise, which our home market, Switzerland, can be very proud of,” Ermotti said in Thursday’s earnings release. “We are humbled by this mission and the responsibility entrusted to us.”

The accounting profits of UBS Bank in the second quarter of this year exceed the historical profits of JPMorgan, which it recorded in the first quarter of 2021, amounting to $ 14.3 billion.