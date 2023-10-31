The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that the number of private sector establishments registered in the country until the end of the first half of this year amounted to 445,327 registered establishments, including 138,700 establishments belonging to the trade and repair services sector, while the “construction” sector was the most employed sector of work. For the expatriate and national workforce among private sector establishments, with a total of 1.13 million male and female workers, representing 19.2% of the total registered employment in the country, which amounts to 5.9 million male and female workers.

In detail, recent statistics issued by the Labor Market Information System Department, affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, stated that the total number of establishments and employers registered with the Ministry, until the end of the first half of this year, amounted to 445,327 establishments, an increase of 29,911 establishments over the number of establishments. Registered until the end of last year, amounting to 415 thousand and 416 establishments.

The total number of private sector employees and workers registered with the Ministry until the end of last June amounted to eight million and 908 thousand and 377 male and female workers, including five million and 154 thousand and 668 males, representing 87.2% of the total number of workers in the private sector, compared to 753 thousand and 709 females. (12.8%), with an increase of more than 3.2% in the number of registered workers during the year 2022.

According to the statistics, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today, the total number of establishments affiliated with the “trade and repair services” sector reached 138,739 establishments, while the “construction” sector included 80,841 establishments, while the administrative and support services sector recorded 43,488. establishments, “manufacturing industries” 41,400, the “accommodation and restaurants” sector 28,771, the “transportation and storage” sector 21,090, and the “professional, scientific and technical activities” sector 18,669 establishments.

She pointed out that the “information and communications” sector included 8,400 establishments, “real estate activities” 7,456 establishments, “mining and quarrying” 5,049 establishments, “health and social work” 4,536 establishments, “arts and entertainment” 3,798 establishments, and “education.” 3655 establishments, “Financial Activities” 3360 establishments, “Agriculture and Fishing” 3137 establishments, “Water, Drainage and Waste” 1109 establishments, “Electricity, Gas and Air Conditioning” 264 establishments, in addition to 31 thousand and 537 establishments under the “Other Services” classification. .

The statistics showed that the “construction” sector had the largest workforce among private sector establishments in the country, with a total of 1,416,135 male and female workers, followed by the “trade and repair services” sector, which includes 1,134,695 male and female workers, then the “manufacturing industries” sector. », which employs 741,62 male and female workers, and «Administrative and Support Services», which includes 690,261 male and female workers.

18 professional sectors

The statistics of the Labor Market Information System Department divided the establishments and employers of the private sector, registered with the Ministry during the past year, into 17 professional, economic, investment and service sectors, in addition to a final sector under the classification of “other services”.

The private sector establishments classification list included: “Trade and repair services, construction, administrative and support services, manufacturing industries, accommodation and restaurants, transportation and storage, professional, scientific and technical activities, information and communications, real estate activities, mining and quarrying, health and social work, arts and entertainment, education, Financial activities, agriculture and fishing, water, drainage and waste, electricity, gas, air conditioning and other services.”

