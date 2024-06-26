The Director General of the Federal Anti-Narcotics Department at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, confirmed the Ministry’s continued efforts to combat the scourge of drugs, noting that the Ministry continues its successes in controlling smuggling and promotion through a capable and qualified system, and through distinguished regional and international cooperation with counterpart agencies in various countries of the world.

The statistics of the Ministry of Interior for the year 2023 indicated that the total number of reports reached 8,300, while the total number of accused persons reached 11,988 defendants, and the total quantities seized were 29,758 kilograms, while the number of websites that were blocked reached 2,397 websites that promoted drugs.

The Ministry of Interior affirmed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its international relations in the areas of combating the promotion and trafficking of drugs, as the number of countries that cooperated with it last year reached more than 30 countries, in cases, follow-ups and information about the smuggling and promotion of drugs and psychotropic substances, and the total quantities seized outside the country amounted to According to information issued by the UAE, four tons and 481 kilograms of narcotic substances were recovered.

The Ministry of the Interior affirmed its keenness, by celebrating this day under the slogan “My family…my greatest wealth,” to highlight the state’s efforts to combat drugs and raise awareness of their dangers and ways of spreading, by focusing on the role of the family as the first line of defense for children, through various activities and educational programs implemented by the Ministry. The general police headquarters in the country; To enhance community awareness of the dangers resulting from drug abuse.

The UAE has achieved great achievements in combating the promotion, smuggling and abuse of drugs and psychotropic substances, through pioneering policies, procedures and initiatives, using the best means, applications and modern technologies, and with the presence of an elite group of distinguished and qualified national cadres capable of dealing with all risks facing the security and safety of society.

National efforts

The Director General of Federal Narcotics Control at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier General Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, stressed the keenness to highlight the national efforts made and the pioneering Emirati experience in combating drugs and psychotropic substances, noting the Ministry of Interior’s keenness to participate widely in World Anti-Drug Day, which represents an opportunity to emphasize the importance of Participatory work, and everyone’s role in combating this societal scourge, which poses a widespread threat to societies and to the health and safety of individuals.

Al Suwaidi said, “The UAE is one of the leading countries in the field of combating drugs, through the national strategic plan to combat this scourge in the country, which was adopted by the integrated system of partners and concerned parties within the National Anti-Narcotics Council, the national umbrella that brings together the efforts of the federal and local ministries and bodies concerned with combating drugs. The Council launched pioneering initiatives, including: the National Integration Charter in Combating Drugs, which reflects the integrated institutional doctrine adopted by the UAE government in achieving the goals with the vision of the wise leadership, and through pioneering community awareness programs, such as: the Siraj National Program for Drug Prevention, which follows preventive methods that suit the Emirati society according to international standards and criteria, and through developing new mechanisms in a competitive environment within continuous efforts towards safer societies. The Ministry of Interior also provides the (Mukafih) service through the toll-free number (80044), which enhances community communication through safe and private consultations, enhancing the ability of parents to detect drug use and early cases of addiction within the family environment.”

Al-Suwaidi pointed to the tremendous and sincere efforts made by anti-narcotics agents in confronting gangs and drug dealers, arresting them and bringing them to justice. At the same time, he called on parents to educate their children about the dangers of drugs, pay attention to them, and intensify supervision over them to protect them from bad friends, emptiness, and curiosity. And cybercriminals and strangers who may be lurking on social media sites and exploiting them to promote drugs.

He stressed that the concerned authorities are employing all their capabilities to achieve the country’s future vision of achieving global leadership in combating drugs, and arresting drug dealers in cooperation with the relevant government agencies, and local and international community institutions, to achieve the highest levels of security and safety, and to prevent toxins from reaching society.

Areas of prevention

Al Suwaidi noted that the United Arab Emirates, through the vision of its wise leadership, has achieved extensive achievements in the areas of drug prevention, through an integrated work system and proactive measures, reinforced by the law and keenness and commitment to international conventions, treaties and agreements, through its good relations with all countries of the world, to enhance cross-border cooperation and coordination. For the sake of safer societies, where the state attaches great importance to combating and confronting drugs, and makes a great effort to eliminate this dangerous scourge in society through law enforcement forces, providing addiction care and rehabilitation centers, and through laws and legislation that guarantee everyone’s rights and achieve the principle of prevention, as Protection, safety and security of society are among the priorities and vision of the United Arab Emirates, adding that work is also continuing to systematically raise and enhance the skills and capabilities of working cadres in accordance with the highest international standards of training and qualification.

Al-Suwaidi explained that among these efforts, authorities adopt community awareness as an effective method to limit the spread of this scourge and fight it, by launching many initiatives, activities, various programs, and community events, talking to people, and monitoring challenges, ideas, and proposals to sustain the process of modernization and development.

The Director General of Abu Dhabi Police, Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, stressed that the National Strategy to Combat Drugs is an essential pillar for the security and safety of Emirati society, through a clear vision in which all concerned parties in the emirate and the country in general cooperate to enhance the prevention of drug abuse and early detection of cases of abuse. Before it develops into the disease of addiction, and developing mechanisms to reintegrate recovered patients into society, through aftercare services to ensure the sustainability of recovery in society.

In a speech on the occasion of the World Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he stressed that “the family has a major role in building society and maintaining the behavior of its members, to prevent young people and adolescents from falling into the clutches of addiction,” pointing to the importance of its positive participation in promoting prevention of the dangers of drugs, which is one of the risks. The risks that threaten societies, due to the spread of moral crimes and negative customs.

He pointed out that Abu Dhabi Police has intensified its efforts in combating the drug scourge, due to its severe health, social, economic and security damage, stressing its endeavor and keenness to combine the efforts of various community institutions with the efforts of agencies concerned with combating drugs in confronting this devastating scourge, and achieving the slogan of World Anti-Drug Day. Providing the necessary information that helps the competent authorities to protect members of society and the family from the clutches of these deadly toxins.

The UAE joins the world in celebrating “World Anti-Drug Day”

The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Interior, participates in the celebrations of countries around the world on World Anti-Drug Day, which falls on June 26 every year. To be an annual occasion that highlights the efforts of countries around the world and their keenness to combat this societal scourge, and the widespread dangers it causes that threaten the security and safety of societies around the world, and is an occasion to introduce the dangers of drugs, their evils, and their devastating effects on the health and security of societies around the world.

. 30 countries cooperated with in cases, follow-ups and information on smuggling and promoting drugs and psychotropic substances.