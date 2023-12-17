Kawthar, 62 years old, suffered a severe brain hemorrhage, which led to a complete deterioration in her health condition. She has been in the hospital for four months, needing treatment at a cost of 29,555 dirhams, and her financial circumstances do not allow for the amount required for treatment.

The patient's daughter, Kawthar, told the story of her mother's suffering to Emirates Al-Youm, saying: “My mother was exposed to the disease while on vacation in Sudan, where she fell to the ground and fainted while the family was gathering at dinner time, and no one could help her because of the unstable conditions there.”

She added: “After we returned last August, my mother suffered repeated seizures and loss of consciousness. We took her to the hospital to conduct examinations, analyzes and CT scans, and the treating doctor told us that she needed urgent surgery due to a severe brain hemorrhage that caused her to lose her ability to speak, lose sight, weakness and numbness.” In the body, her condition has been unstable for four months now, and her condition is getting worse day after day.

She continued, “A charitable organization contributed to paying part of the amount, while 29,555 dirhams remained from the required treatment bill.”

She said: “My mother worked in several sectors for more than 25 years, and she received a monthly salary of 11,000 dirhams, and my father used to work with a salary of 7,000 dirhams per month, and our life was very stable, but our situation changed in 2001 after the death of my father, leaving a family consisting of Five people.”

She added: “Since that time, responsibilities and debts began to accumulate on my mother, and the pressure on her increased, which prompted her to leave her job, which was the only source of livelihood for the family members, in 2021.”

She continued: “My mother is still in the hospital currently, and we are unable to provide her with any assistance.”

The patient's daughter appeals to philanthropists and helpful people to extend a helping hand to her and help her arrange the treatment amount in light of the deterioration of her mother's health condition.

