According to the Tax Authorities, 4 million individual microentrepreneurs did not pay DASN-Simei in December
Data from IRS of December show 29.5% of MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs) are in default due to non-payment of the Annual Declaration of Simples Nacional (DASN-Simei). Of the 13.4 million microentrepreneurs in the country, 4 million are in debt to the tax authorities.
According to the Federal Revenue, defaulting on MEIs costs R$3.9 billion to the public coffers. The amount owed grew throughout 2023, reaching its highest level in December.
The values refer only to debts managed by the Federal Revenue Service, not including debts registered in the Union's Active Debt.
