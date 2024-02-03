According to the Tax Authorities, 4 million individual microentrepreneurs did not pay DASN-Simei in December

Data from IRS of December show 29.5% of MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs) are in default due to non-payment of the Annual Declaration of Simples Nacional (DASN-Simei). Of the 13.4 million microentrepreneurs in the country, 4 million are in debt to the tax authorities.

According to the Federal Revenue, defaulting on MEIs costs R$3.9 billion to the public coffers. The amount owed grew throughout 2023, reaching its highest level in December.

The values ​​refer only to debts managed by the Federal Revenue Service, not including debts registered in the Union's Active Debt.