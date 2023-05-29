Once the count of election day has begun, there are continuous councilor dances. How many votes is a party away from snatching the last mayor in dispute from another formation? You can check below for the 10 largest municipalities in Spain (and on this other page, the seats at stake in the Autonomous Communities). Until the recount is over, there will be seats that can change political acronyms, sometimes based on a few thousand votes.

City of Madrid

José Luis Martínez-Almeida aspires to revalidate the mayoralty of the capital without having to depend on other parties of the right-wing bloc, while the PSOE trusts the former Minister of Industry Reyes Maroto.

Barcelona’s town hall

The pacts seem necessary in Barcelona, ​​due to the tightness of the mayoral vote, to which Collboni (PSC), Trias (Junts) and Colau (Barcelona en Comú) aspire.

Valencia City Hall

The left-wing block of Compromís and PSOE aspires to reissue the absolute majority obtained in 2019 to win the mayoralty.

Seville City Hall

The city with the largest population in which the PSOE governs will predictably depend on pacts to gain control.

Zaragoza City Hall

Zaragoza, which has had three different mayors in the last three legislatures, will change its ruler again: the PP aspires to improve the 2019 data that allowed it to govern with the support of Vox and CS, but its mayor is running for president of Aragon .

Malaga’s town hall

Francisco de la Torre is presenting himself for the sixth time as a candidate of the Popular Party for mayor of Malaga, which has governed since the year 2000.

Murcia City Hall

The Murcia mayor’s office changed hands a year ago due to a vote of no confidence that handed over the baton to José Antonio Serrano (PSOE), after more than two decades of popular hegemony.

Palma City Hall

The mayor’s office of the Balearic capital It falls to José Hila, who two legislatures ago shared it out thanks to a government pact, two years each, with the candidate of Més per Palma.

City Hall of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The former Minister of Health Carolina Darias (PSOE) aspires to become mayoress of a city in which the Socialists have governed with pacts in the two previous legislatures.

Bilbao City Hall

Juan Mari Aburto (EAJ-PNV) is running for re-election as mayor, which he has held since 2015 and in which he has become the highest-paid councilor in Spain’s municipalities.

