Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Today, the “first edition” of the “UAE E-Sports League” kicks off, organized by the game’s federation, with the participation of 287 players, and includes 4 games: “E-Football, League of Legends, Valorant, Mobile Legends, and Champions Showdown.”

The first edition of the league will continue until July 28, with a total prize pool of AED 75,000. It will start with online qualifiers for teams participating in all games, followed by in-person qualifiers at Titan Gaming in Sharjah, and the final rounds scheduled from July 26 to 28 at Pixel Gaming, the e-sports and virtual reality gaming center, and the most prominent destination of its kind in Abu Dhabi.

This came during the press conference of the Electronic Sports Federation, which was held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Sharjah, in the presence of Saeed Ali Al Taher, Secretary General of the Federation, Hamad Qassim, Chairman of the Competitions Committee, Mohammed Khaled Al Madani, Chairman of the Football Committee, and Abdul Wali Al Ansari, member of the Technical Committee of the Federation.

Saeed Ali Al Taher described the launch of the first edition of the league as a historic moment that reflects the commitment to supporting and growing the e-sports sector in the UAE, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to make the UAE a regional and global center for innovation and technology.

The Secretary-General of the Federation said: “The new league will serve as a platform that brings together the best players and teams inside and outside the country, and provides them with the ideal environment for sports competition and exchange of experiences, as it includes a variety of famous electronic games,” noting that the league contributes to discovering and supporting Emirati talents, and forming teams and national teams capable of competing in regional and international championships.

The electronic football game “FC24”, within the first edition of the UAE League, attracts 186 players from 11 clubs, including Al Nasr, Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli, Al Jazira, Al Ain, Ajman, Khorfakkan, Ittihad Kalba, Bani Yas, Al Bataeh, and Fujairah.

The League of Legends game, part of the UAE League, will feature 30 players competing in the online multiplayer video game, which was released in 2009 and has since become one of the most popular games in the world. It features a comprehensive set of legendary characters that players can choose from and participate in competitive matches based on a team system.

The Valorant game, within the same competition, includes 45 players participating in the multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) game, which was released in 2020, and was distinguished by collecting elements from famous video games that suit fans of tactical and competitive play.

In contrast, 56 players participate in the Mobile Legends competitions, which are available on smartphone platforms and rely on 3D graphics and attractive designs that make the game an enjoyable visual experience through smartphones.

Final station

Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the final stages of the first edition of the UAE E-Sports League, at Boxall Gaming, is in line with the strategy to enhance the growth of the gaming industry in Abu Dhabi, and support the gaming and e-sports system, to consolidate its position as a global gaming hub.

Abu Dhabi’s thriving gaming and eSports sector is a pillar of the emirate’s digital transformation journey and a key catalyst for the expansion of the innovation sector.