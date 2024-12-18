286 banking executives in Spain earned more than one million euros in 2023

The number of Spanish banking executives with a million-dollar salary increased by 51 people in 2023, to a total of 286, compared to 235 in 2022, including 253 representatives of banking institutions and 33 of investment firms, according to data published this Wednesday by the European Banking Authority (EBA), according to Europa Press.

Of these positions, 254 were occupied by men and 32 by women. Specifically, 223 executives corresponded to banking institutions and 31 to investment firms; while the number of women was 30 and 2, respectively.

In this way, Spain was the fourth country in the EU with the highest number of bankers with millionaire salaries, only behind the 620 in Germany, as well as the 521 in France and the 368 in Italy.

The EBA study indicates that the person in Spain with the highest remuneration received between 13 and 14 million euros in 2023, while the representatives of investment firms with the highest remuneration were three people who each earned between 2 and 3 million. of euros.

It must be remembered that the president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín, received 12.23 million euros last year, according to data published by the entity. The second highest paid was Carlos Torres, president of BBVA, with 7.6 million euros.

Although the European authority does not provide the identities of the bankers or the name of the entities that paid these emoluments, the report does specify that a total of 166 of the highest-paid credit institution professionals in Spain received between 1 and 2 million euros. , while 42 received between 2 and 3 million euros and 22 between 3 and 4 million.

Above these figures, the EBA indicates that ten received between 4 and 5 million euros, four received between 5 and 6 million, three received between 6 and 7 million, another three received between 7 and 8 million, while one received between 8 and 9 million and another between 9 and 10 million. In the EU as a whole, the total number of bankers with a remuneration of more than one million euros in 2023 was 2,343 people, in line with 2,342 the previous year.

Specifically, the number of bankers with salaries exceeding one million euros grew by 5.21% among credit institutions, while people with high incomes in investment firms decreased by 32%.

“The drop in high-income workers reported by investment firms can be attributed to the less profitable financial year and lower market volatility,” notes the EBA.

The best paid, in Spain

From the data provided by the EBA, it appears that a person in Spain was the best paid among all EU credit institutions, with a remuneration of between 13 and 14 million euros in 2023, ahead of an Italian banking executive. , which received between 10 and 11 million euros. It would be, as indicated above, Ana Botín.

However, if the salaries of members of investment firms are also taken into account, in France a banker pocketed between 18 and 19 million euros in 2023, while in Ireland another banker earned between 16 and 17 million euros.

Of the total of individuals with the highest income in the sector in 2023, a total of 2,115 were men, 90.2%, while 227 were women, 9.8%. Among the total of 2,122 bankers with million-dollar salaries in credit institutions, 89.8% were men, while of the 221 in investment firms, only 11 were women, 5%.