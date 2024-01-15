The Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality said that it had detected violations in 282 facilities, ranging from residential units to commercial and industrial facilities, since the beginning of this year, through intensive daily inspection visits to monitor existing facilities and sites under construction to ensure the implementation of safe construction requirements and security and safety conditions in accordance with standards, executive plans and approved licenses. .

The Director of the Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, stated that the violations included failure to maintain the fence, failure to place informational or warning signs at the project work area, in addition to establishing temporary awnings or caravans outside the boundaries of the land and without a license from the municipality, and starting maintenance work from Without a license, as well as throwing waste and rubble outside the site, in addition to not following up on the work and supervision by the consultant office, and not following security and safety requirements at construction sites.

He stated that the Department of Engineering Affairs and Planning issued, from the beginning of last year until December, 804 building permits, 584 residential building permits, 93 industrial and services building permits, 50 building permits for agricultural lands, and 77 commercial and residential building permits, in addition to approving 497 completion certificates.

Al Yamahi pointed out that the municipality seeks to achieve quality in construction in all urban projects, by following up and supervising the progress of work, verifying the extent of compliance with security and safety requirements at construction sites, and implementing safe construction requirements to ensure the occupational safety of workers on urban sites and projects.