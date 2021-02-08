Dubai (Union)

The Emirates Foundation for School Education launched the “Mars Week” for nearly 280,000 students from public schools in various educational circles, in addition to early childhood, coinciding with the approaching prospect of Hope entering Mars’ orbit and conducting a set of scientific studies to discover the nature of the Red Planet. The 12 different activities of “Mars Week” aim to shed light on the country’s efforts in the field of space and the prominent position it has assumed in the overall global efforts in the field of space exploration, and to motivate students to continue acquiring science and knowledge and developing their talents in order to contribute in the future to preserving the country’s scientific and cultural gains. And to achieve more cognitive achievements, and raise the ceiling of their ambitions in line with the aspirations of the state and its future plans.

Rabaa Al Sumaiti

Dr. Rabaa Ali Al Sumaiti, Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, affirmed that human cadres, preparing and empowering them in the fields of space, were among the most prominent objectives of the “Hope Probe”. Therefore, we seek in the Emirates Foundation for School Education and in line with the mission of the “Hope Probe” and its objectives to involve students in this achievement. NBK Capital so as to open their perceptions and consolidate their awareness of the importance of their acquisition of the most ancient and best knowledge and skills, in order to form in the future focal points to achieve more knowledge and scientific achievements in a manner that ensures the preservation of the state’s leadership and progress and support for its various projects that affect the various fields of human activity.

She indicated that the wise leadership has paid great attention to improving the quality of educational outputs and refining their capabilities, as it is a basis for continuing to achieve gains and sustain the development and the remarkable renaissance that our country is experiencing in various sectors. That is why we at the Emirates School for Education Foundation seek to link our students with the overall pioneering and ambitious national efforts in various fields to be a future driving the progress of the country and a true lever of its uniqueness.

And she said: “The Emirates Foundation for School Education, through Mars Week, aims to bring the concepts related to space science closer to the minds of students in a way that is appropriate for their various age groups, in a way that also achieves broad community participation by the educational process partners to keep pace with the path of the (Probe of Hope) journey to Mars, armed with more Understanding, awareness and awareness about the size of the achievement that our country is about to achieve in the space field.

Mars Week includes a bouquet of innovative activities, designed by the Foundation to suit the different age stages of Emirati school students, so that the educational field cadres present these activities and arouse the enthusiasm of the students, so that they know more about the mission of the Hope Probe, and the tireless efforts made by the state to qualify the national cadres supervising the The probe. Within the introductory guides for the “Mars Week” that the Foundation made available in both Arabic and English, the Foundation urged the educational field cadres to continue introducing students to the importance of the Hope Probe journey, and the importance of this national scientific achievement permanently to devote its scientific and cultural message in the minds of students.

The Mars Week activities cover four main axes, namely, introducing students to the planet Mars and its topography and explaining the journey of manufacturing the “Hope Probe” and the contributors to its manufacture from experts, universities and institutions. The third axis simulates the arrival of the probe to Mars, while the fourth axis is concerned with introducing students to the tasks of the probe of hope and the scientific results expected from its journey.

The Mars Week activities devoted a wide area, through which parents can interact with their children, and carry out joint activities with their families, that would provide an appropriate environment to absorb the contents of the “Hope Probe” journey to Mars, and deepen students’ understanding about the mission of this trip and the potentials of its uniqueness and privacy within the global race that took place. The UAE became a part of it to discover the nature of the Red Planet.