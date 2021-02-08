The Emirates Foundation for School Education launched the “Mars Week” for nearly 280,000 students from public schools in various educational circles, in addition to early childhood, coinciding with the approaching “Probe of Hope” entering Mars orbit and conducting a set of scientific studies to discover the nature of the red planet.

The 12 different activities of the “Mars Week” aim to shed light on the country’s efforts in the field of space, the prominent position it has assumed in all global efforts in the field of space exploration, and to motivate students to continue acquiring science and knowledge and developing their talents in order to contribute in the future to preserving the state’s gains. Scientific and civilized, achieving more knowledge-based achievements, and raising the ceiling of their ambitions in line with the aspirations of the state and its future plans.

The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Dr. Rab’a Al-Sumaiti, affirmed that human cadres, preparing and empowering them in the fields of space, are among the most prominent objectives of the “Hope Probe”. Therefore, we seek in the Foundation to involve students in this national achievement, to open their perceptions and consolidate their awareness of the importance of their acquisition of the most ancient knowledge and skills. .





