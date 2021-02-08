The Emirates Foundation for School Education launched the “Mars Week” for nearly 280,000 students from public schools in various educational circles as well as early childhood stage, coinciding with the approaching entry of the Hope Probe into Mars orbit and conducting a set of scientific studies to discover the nature of the Red Planet. The Mars “12 different activities to shed light on the state’s efforts in the field of space and the prominent position it has assumed in the overall global efforts in the field of space exploration and to motivate students to continue acquiring science and knowledge and developing their talents in order to contribute in the future to preserving the state’s scientific and cultural gains and achieving more. Of the cognitive achievements and raising the ceiling of their ambitions in line with the aspirations of the state and its future plans.

The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Dr. Rab’a Ali Al-Sumaiti, affirmed that human cadres, preparing and empowering them in the fields of space were among the most prominent goals of the Hope Probe. Therefore, we seek in the Emirates Foundation for School Education and in line with the Mission of the Hope Probe and its objectives to involve students in this national achievement to open their perceptions and consolidate Their awareness of the importance of acquiring the most ancient and finest knowledge and skills, in order to form in the future focal points to achieve more knowledge and scientific achievements in a manner that ensures the preservation of the country’s leadership and progress and support for its various projects that affect various fields of human activity.

She indicated that the wise leadership has devoted great attention to improving the quality of educational outcomes and refining their capabilities as a basis for continuing to achieve gains and sustain development and the remarkable renaissance that our country is experiencing in various sectors, so we seek in the Emirates Foundation for School Education to link our students with the overall pioneering and ambitious national efforts in various fields to be an engineered future. To advance the state and leverage the truth of its uniqueness.

Al-Sumaiti said: “The Emirates Foundation for School Education, through Mars Week, aims to bring the concepts related to space science to the minds of students in a way that is appropriate for their various age groups and in a way that also achieves broad community participation by the educational process partners to keep pace with the path of the Hope Probe to Mars, armed with more understanding and awareness and Realization about the size of the achievement that our country is about to achieve in the space field. “

Mars Week includes a bouquet of innovative activities designed by the Foundation to suit the different age stages of the Emirati school students, so that the educational field cadres present those activities and arouse the enthusiasm of the students to get to know more about the mission of the Hope Probe and the tireless efforts made by the state to qualify the national cadres supervising the probe, and the Foundation urged within The introductory guides for “Mars Week”, which were made available by the Foundation in both Arabic and English, by educational field staff, to continue introducing students to the importance of the Hope Probe journey and the importance of this national scientific achievement on a permanent basis to consecrate its scientific and cultural message in the minds of students.

The Mars Week activities cover four main axes, namely, introducing students to the planet Mars and its topography, explaining the journey of manufacturing the Hope probe and the contributors to its manufacture from experts, universities and institutions. The third axis simulates the arrival of the probe to Mars, while the fourth axis is concerned with introducing students to the tasks of the probe of hope and the scientific results expected from its journey

The Mars Week activities devoted a wide area through which parents can interact with their children and carry out joint activities with their families that would provide a suitable environment to accommodate the contents of the Hope probe journey to Mars and deepen students ’understanding about the mission of this trip and its uniqueness and privacy within the global race of which the UAE has become a part of to discover the nature of The red planet.





