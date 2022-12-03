“Forrest Gump” won 6 Oscars, the love of critics and the hearts of millions of fans. However, the protagonist, played by Tom Hanks and characterized by his learning problems, was never able to realize a life next to his beloved Jenny Curran (Robin Wright). Before any attempt at a lasting romance, death stood in their way, destroying any nascent seeds of happiness.

What disease did Jenny have from “Forrest Gump”?

In 2019, the Yahoo! Entertainment interviewed Eric Roth, screenwriter of “Forrest Gump”, for the 25th anniversary of the film. In this conversation, the executive confirmed that the idea of ​​a sequel was presented, but that it was canceled after the events of September 11, 2001.

Even so, he was encouraged to offer some plot details. Thus, he announced that this continuation would start with Forrest Jr., who would be afflicted with a serious illness that he contracted from his mother.

“He was going to start with his little son having AIDS. And people didn’t want to go to class with him in Florida. We had a funny sequence where there was a bus in Florida at the same time, so people were mad about the bus or their kids having to go to school with the kid who had AIDS. So there was a big conflict,” Roth shared.

“Forrest Gump” is considered one of the best movies of the nineties. Photo: Paramount Pictures

What did Jenny die of in “Forrest Gump”?

Jenny had quite a dramatic personal journey in “Forrest Gump.” Her traumatic experiences date back from her childhood to when she was associated with the counterculture movement in San Francisco in the 1970s.

Although the plot does not focus on her, it does take a tour of the abuse she suffered and the constant struggle with her demons from the past. Therefore, her death scene was quite a blow to the viewers. However, the film does not clarify the reason behind his death.

Even so, based on Roth’s statements, a fairly widespread theory among fans can be confirmed: Jenny passed away from AIDS-related causes.

Why didn’t Forrest get AIDS?

There is no indication in the film that Forrest has HIV. In fact, the tape keeps Jenny’s diagnosis intentionally vague, as her cause of death was only discovered when information about the canceled sequel came to light.

Since it is not clear when Jenny acquired the disease, it is highly possible that transmission to Forrest did not occur.