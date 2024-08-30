The Step.– A 28-year-old woman was arrested Thursday, August 29, for allegedly stabbing and killing a 30-year-old man, the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) announced in a press release.

At 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 29, officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1900 block of Buchanan Avenue.

LCPD reported that officers arrived and found Michael Mata, 30, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Mata was taken to MountainView Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the LCPD.

LCPD said investigators gathered information that identified 28-year-old Selena Carrillo as a suspect in Mata’s death.

Carrillo was arrested and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center. She was charged with murder.