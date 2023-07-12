Home page World

Yasina Hipp

Harrison Marshall wants to live in his “dumpster” house for a year. He regularly gives insights into his extraordinary lifestyle on social media.

London – Admittedly, the rents in Germany’s big cities are anything but affordable, living in Munich, Frankfurt or Stuttgart in particular has become expensive. But a look at Great Britain shows: It is much more expensive. While tenants in Munich have to pay an average of around 21.50 euros per square meter, in London it is a whole 33.10 euros. That shows one analysis by the real estate consulting company Catella from May 2023. The 28-year-old designer and artist Harrison Marshall finds clear words for this. Across from BBC he says rental rates have gone “crazy.” Reason enough for him to break out – and move into a container.

The dumpster house from the outside. © Screenshot: @TheSkipHouse/TikTok

A dumpster turned into a cozy home

“This project is about just living with less,” Marshall says of stepping out of the apartment and into the container for a year. In his “Skip House” (German: “Container House”) there is not much reminiscent of a classic rubbish container. Marshall documents the construction of his small house on Instagram and TikTok and lets his around 110,000 followers (as of July 12) participate in his life.

Step by step, a dumpster became a home for the 28-year-old designer. The cost of the conversion was the equivalent of around 4,700 euros, the monthly costs are just under 60 euros. The site where the yellow container is located was made available by a charity.

Lined with wood, a loft bed, fairy lights, plants and decorative objects, the container house is really impressive. However, Marshall repeatedly emphasizes the project character of his action. The Skip House is an “art project” that wants to draw attention to the rising cost of living. It is “a statement, not a solution”.

Skip-House residents: ‘No one should have to live in a container’

By the way, Harrison Marshall does not have a toilet or shower. He relieves himself in a mobile toilet that is on the site. He showers at work or in the gym.

Many followers are enthusiastic about the project: on the one hand what Marshall got out of the container and on the other hand the serious message behind it: “I would want to live in it”, “A magical little place”, “I love how cozy it looks”, “Greatest act of rebellion, well done!”. Even if Harrison Marshall seems to feel comfortable in his tiny house, he doesn’t forget the horrendous housing prices and the tense housing situation in the big cities. “Nobody should have to live in a shipping container,” says Marshall. And how things will continue for him personally after a year in the Skip House is still open. After all, would saving a year’s rent be enough for him to be able to afford his own apartment in London? “Probably not, no.”

Tiny houses are built similar to the skip house. Living comfort in the smallest space. And there’s now even from the hardware store, for 40,000 euros.