Mexico state.- Hitmen shot to death to one young lawyerthis Sunday afternoon, in the town San Andrés OcotlánMunicipality of Calimaya.

The victim was identified as Karina “N” for 28 yearsreports the media A Fondo Estado de México.

It is detailed that the young lawyer was in a carchevrolet cavalier grey, when he was paired with a vanfrom which several men began to shoot himimpacting windows and windshields.

It is added that the women apparently iHe tried to put his car in reversein an effort to flee, but they caught up with her bullets. His body was left in the passenger seat.

It all happened minutes after 2:00 p.m.

It is estimated that the hitmen they caught up with Karina on El Mesón boulevard, in front of an exclusive subdivision and they started shooting, the women she put it in reverse, then they followed her until they caught up with her and shot her, hitting her target. Then they fled.

they arrived paramedics of Municipal Civil Protectionwho confirmed the death of the young lawyer.

At least one family member came to the scene and identified her.

Elements of the National Guard, Mexican Army, state and municipal policein addition to personnel from the Attorney General of the State of Mexicowhich initiated the investigation of the case.