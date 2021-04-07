This morning, a collision occurred between 28 vehicles on Emirates Road in Dubai, after the Al-Ruwia exit heading to Abu Dhabi, and resulted in the injury of a woman, and traffic stopped.

The Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that a report received by the operations stated that a collision had occurred between several vehicles on the Emirates Road after the Al-Ruwa exit heading to Abu Dhabi, as a result of fog and low horizontal visibility, and the drivers’ failure to leave a sufficient safety distance, pointing to It began with a collision between two vehicles, which resulted in a series of collisions between other vehicles, and 28 vehicles were damaged and a woman was moderately injured.

Al Mazrouei called on drivers to exercise caution and caution while driving in times of fog and adhere to security and safety rules, stressing the need to reduce the speed and leave a sufficient distance between vehicles more than the usual distance during fog, and not to overtake other vehicles, and to avoid standing in the middle of the road in the event of a minor accident, and to avoid changing lanes. Except in case of necessity while adhering to the turning signals, as well as stopping the vehicle outside the roadway in case of lack of visibility and using the four signals to alert vehicles coming from behind, in addition to not using high lights that obstruct the vision of other drivers, and not to use hazard lights while driving, and not Being preoccupied with other than the road, using the glass wipers, getting rid of the steam that accumulates on the windowsills inside the vehicle, and beware of road surprises as they play a big role in the occurrence of accidents.





