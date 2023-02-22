Mexico.– In the country there is a record of more than 111 thousand people reported as missing, of which 28 thousand are women, girls and adolescents, reported yesterday the head of the National Search Commission, Karla Quintana.

“The vast majority of them range from 15 to 25 years of age,” he explained during an event in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the presence of the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Alejandro Encinas.

“This, of course, is an official data fed by prosecutors and by Commissions (Search) throughout the country.”

Quintana maintained that in MexicoUnlike other countriesa missing person is one who is absent and that it is presumed that he is being the victim of a crime.

“What crime? Anyone; it can be feminicide, it can be homicide, it can be human trafficking, it can be forced disappearance, it can be disappearance by individuals,” he explained.

“Here it is important to remember that we are looking for them alive and also, if they are found dead, we have to take all measures to return them home.”

In the case of missing women, he added, the hypotheses are domestic violence, femicide and trafficking.

In addition, Undersecretary Encinas announced the start of a national campaign to take genetic samples in the federal entities for the identification of recovered bodies.

During the third meeting of the National Technical Coordination for Harmonization and Application of the Alba Protocolin Mazatlán, reported that the sampling, which will lead to the creation of a genetic bank, will begin next Friday in Sinaloa.

“We need to have a genetic database that allows us to identify the bodies that we have recovered, and for this we are carrying out a campaign in each of the entities of the Republic to take samples,” he said.

“And we are going to start it here, in the state of Sinaloa, on February 24, this Friday, February 24, 25 we will be in the city of Los Mochis; on February 26 in Guasave; on the 27 and 28 in Culiacán, and we will be here on March 2 and 3 in the city of Mazatlán”.