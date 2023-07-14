Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

You know that waking up in a sweat from a nightmare about something worse than “Scream,” “Smile,” and “Final Destination” combined? yep I’m talking about the national youth games. Just the word gives me stomach cramps.

I still remember exactly how much I always hated these disciplines and how often we practiced for them unnecessarily in the summer. And that although it was clear anyway that I happened to have a broken leg that day, a seriously ill cat that had to go to the doctor and that I was unable to attend due to family reasons.

I went through my childhood trauma just for you and put together a few typical thoughts on the national youth games. Have fun!

1. Are there national youth games today?

2. Oh god, luckily not.

3. But next week. Damned!

4. Okay, keep calm. If I whine a bit now and complain about a stomach ache, the sick leave next week is hardly noticeable.

5. But I’ve been blue for the past four years. Is it getting noticeable?

6. So close your eyes and through?

7. Maybe I got surprisingly good.

8. I doubt it…

9. And I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s slow.

10. The time has come. The day of doom.

11. Can’t I ask for a certificate of participation and ciao?

12. Great. Still almost 30 °C. That means humiliation and heat stroke for the price of one.

13. It’s my turn soon. Maybe they’ll forget me…

14. Please not my name… Please not… crap!

15. Okay, take a deep breath and pretend you know what you’re doing here.

16. Swing and throw!

17. Wrong direction, oops!

18. Was that scream from back now because of me?

19. Then I can throw pretty far.

20. I leave this jumping in the sand to the kindergarten children….

21. And relay race…mah.

22. Of course none of the fast guys want to be in a group with me. BUT actually that would be the only chance that a team doesn’t completely screw up.

23. Well, never mind. I just hope this day passes quickly.

24. I don’t feel like it anymore.

25. I’ve already shown up. That’s enough, right?

26. Ok finally. Thank you God for redeeming me.

27. Why is it that some people care so much about what I made for a place? You know full well that I’m no jock. So don’t ask and move on.

28. I’m going to my couch now. Until next year!

