Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council Preparatory Football Championship for age groups has started, with the participation of 28 teams in 6 age groups: 11,12,13,14,16,18 years, representing the five clubs of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (Al Ain, Al Jazira, Al Wahda, Baniyas, Al Dhafra) at Baniyas Club Stadium in Al Shamkha.

The tournament is held within the plans of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council aimed at developing football academies in the clubs, and working to activate football activities and competitions among them to come up with important experiences that contribute to preparing teams for tournaments and official benefits, in addition to what the championship provides of good spaces for clubs and coaches to monitor the level of readiness of players and teams before the start of the season. The tournament will also be held in the stadiums of the football academies in the five Abu Dhabi clubs and will continue until September 25.

For his part, Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are keen to provide programs, tournaments and initiatives aimed at improving the age system of the football academies in Abu Dhabi clubs, believing in the importance and position of this vital sector, an important source of talent and promising generations for the first teams in Abu Dhabi clubs. ».

He added: “The preparatory tournament for age groups provides great opportunities for coaches and administrative staff in the clubs, and represents an important stage of preparation for the new season. Sports that contribute to strengthening the frameworks of joint cooperation and links between all participating teams, wishing everyone to get out of the tournament with the greatest possible gains and positive outcomes in support of an advanced football system in Abu Dhabi clubs.”