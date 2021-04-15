Dubai (Union)

Our Olympic football team is preparing to hold an indoor camp in Dubai from April 17-19, in the first stage of preparation for the qualifiers for the AFC U-23 Cup, which will be held next October.

Our Spanish Olympic team coach Denis Silva summoned 28 players for the gathering. They are: Sultan Adel, Issa Ahmed, Fahd Barout, Majed Rashid “Ittihad Kalba”, Abdullah Sultan, Majid Abdullah “Bani Yas”, Ahmed Fawzi, Salem Khairy, Abdullah Idris, Youssef Ayman Al-Jazeera, Rashid Salem, Saeed Suleiman, Omar Saeed “Hatta”, Khalfan Hassan, Omar Ahmed “Khorfakkan” Ahmed Mahmoud “Al Dhafra”, Muhammad Abbas, Nasser Ali, Khaled Muhammad “Al-Ain”, Hamad Abdullah “Fujairah”, Hussein Mahdi Hamad Jassim “Al-Nasr”, Suhail Abdullah, Shihab Ahmed, Abdul Rahman Saleh, Ghanem Ahmed Ghanem, Faris Khalil, Yusef Ali “Al Wasl.”

Our team performs its daily training, at Diab Awana Stadium, at the Football Association headquarters in Al Khawaneej, after Tarawih prayers, under the leadership of Spaniard Denis Silva, who recently contracted with the Football Association, as part of its keenness to develop national teams of age and prepare them in an ideal way for the upcoming benefits.