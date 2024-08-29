Heavy monsoon rains and flooding in the Indian state of Gujarat over the past three days have killed at least 28 people, government officials say.

The Meteorological Department warned of more heavy rains on Thursday in the western coastal state.

Rivers overflowed and more than 30,000 people were evacuated.

The state government said late Wednesday that 13 people drowned and the others were killed by collapsing houses or trees.

The Indian Express reported that 35 people have died so far across the state.

Disaster rescue teams have rescued 1,856 people while army officials have been deployed for relief operations.

Vadodara was among the worst affected cities, the press release said.

Rescuers used rubber boats and tires to rescue people trapped by the water, according to photos and videos released by disaster management officials.

Monsoon rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say climate change is causing shifts and increasing the severity of weather-related phenomena.

Floods and landslides hit India’s northeastern state of Tripura last week.

In neighboring Bangladesh, floods killed at least 40 people during the same period.