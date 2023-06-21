Today, the Federal National Council is holding a session to discuss the final amendments to 28 parliamentary recommendations that the members of the Council concluded during their discussion of the two topics “The Impact of Legislation Regulating Labor Market Activities on Economic Changes in the State” and “The Government’s Policy Regarding Regulating Private Higher Education”, as a prelude to approving and adopting Recommendations during the session, and directing them to the Council of Ministers to take the necessary action in this regard.

It is scheduled that the members of the Council will adopt, during the session, 13 parliamentary recommendations on the topic “The Impact of Legislation Regulating Labor Market Activities on Economic Changes in the State”, which the Council discussed on May 16, representing three axes or main frameworks, the first is “legislative” related to consideration of Amending Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations, its amendments, its executive regulations, and legal systems, as it included six recommendations that included “modifying the duration of work permits to be three years instead of two years to reduce financial costs,” and “increasing the period of notification of the worker to the employer.” Work to become from one to three months instead of 14 days, according to the employment contract during the probationary period, and the requirement to complete a period of one year in the event that the worker wishes to transfer to another employer after the end of the probationary period (this condition is canceled if the employer agrees to transfer the worker (), and “Not obligating the employer to bear the expenses of returning the worker to his place of recruitment or any other place that the two parties have agreed upon if the worker commits a mistake, or other cases of dismissal of the worker without warning or in the event of interruption from work,” and “establishing a mechanism To notify the employer, enabling him to know the worker’s return to the state, and to increase the employer’s compensation period to six months from the end of the work contract, and to consider amending Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2022 regarding insurance against unemployment, to include temporary contracts. For the category of citizens working in the private sector.

The Council also concluded with three recommendations addressed to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the first of which is “not to collect additional fees for the work permit from the new employer when the worker moves to another facility,” and the second is “to coordinate with the General Pension and Social Security Authority regarding finding a mechanism to encourage entrepreneurs to register in the system Retirement, by reducing the cost of subscription fees for national entrepreneurs, and reconsidering raising the maximum salary for the subscription account currently in force (50 thousand dirhams in the private sector)”, and “taking into account the diversity of activities of the sectors operating in the country during the issuance of the Cabinet’s decision regarding Reducing working hours for the month of Ramadan.

While the Council identified four recommendations directed to the Ministry of Economy, including “developing a specific mechanism for coordination with the relevant authorities to link and unify licensing systems in the various emirates (such as a unified government services portal)”, and “finding a mechanism for the Ministry to receive the visions of stakeholders before preparing legislation related to them, including It ensures that they are prepared in accordance with the realistic conditions in the economy, “studying draft laws, policies and strategies to ensure their compatibility with the economic activities in the country, and not applying them until after a sufficient transitional period has passed”, and “establishing controls and requirements for foreign direct investment, which includes the conditions for its entry into the country’s markets.” And the facilities granted to him to be of added local value to the state’s economy.

The Council also adopts 15 parliamentary recommendations on the topic of “government policy on regulating private higher education”, which it discussed on the seventh of June, including nine recommendations in the axis of “legislation and policies related to private higher education”, which included “the need to work to harmonize the legislation regulating all institutions Higher education, especially with regard to Federal Decree-Law (48) for the year 2021 regarding higher education, as follows: (a. Amending Article (3) related to the scope of application, provided that its provisions apply to all institutions of higher education in the country, including free zones, B. Amending the decree to include the concept of governance of private higher education in order to achieve the objectives of legislation and effective management of all institutions of higher education in the country, C. Accelerating the issuance of the executive regulations of the decree to ensure the effective implementation of its provisions).

The recommendations also included the creation of a database and detailed statistics for public and private higher education institutions, free zones, faculty members, enrolled students and graduates, according to various variables such as nationality, specialization, certificate, etc., linking them to the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, and drawing up an announced list for the classification of private higher education institutions. Within the country, to help students make the decision to choose the appropriate university for them, activate the role of the Council of Higher Education and the private sector to achieve the goals entrusted to it, and speed up the preparation of a general plan for higher education aimed at achieving coordination and integration between public and private higher education institutions, in line with the needs of The labor market, in accordance with the provisions of Clause (2) of Article 1 of Federal Decree-Law (45) of 2022, regarding the functions of ministries and the powers of ministers. The recommendations also included intensifying academic and vocational counseling programs by holding workshops for students in general and higher education, to enlighten them about the paths and specializations required by the labor market, in light of the country’s vision and strategy 2071, and preparing a classification guide for professions that contains profession specifications and updating it periodically in line with the needs of the labor market. Working in coordination with institutions of higher education, preparing and announcing a program concerned with internal scholarships, which includes a list of accredited private universities in the country and their programmes, setting conditions and controls for students enrolled in the program, expediting the issuance of a statement for students wishing to enroll in universities outside the country, and approving the academic qualifications of graduate students and faculty members , in accordance with the legislation governing this.

Higher education quality

The members of the Federal National Council concluded with six recommendations in the axis of “the quality of private higher education”, which included “developing study programs in line with scientific and technical developments, to provide students with skills related to future professions and jobs,” and “activating partnerships between the Higher Education Council, the private sector and institutions And private sector entities in the country to provide training opportunities that prepare professional expertise and refine the capabilities of graduates in the field of scientific research. Considering salaries, allowances, and incentives for faculty members, in a way that ensures attracting qualified academic cadres, both national and foreign, and “including the scientific research productivity standard for faculty members within the standards of institutional accreditation and academic licensing, raising financial allocations, and coordinating with the private sector and companies to support research and researchers in institutions Private higher education, with the aim of developing scientific research.

Connecting roads is delayed

Today, the session of the Federal National Council is witnessing a single parliamentary question, from Council member Nasser Muhammad Al Yamahi, to the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Eng.

Through the question, the member calls for speeding up the procedures for implementing the road replacement project, and also aims to identify the ministry’s efforts in implementing projects to link roads for some remote areas with public road networks.