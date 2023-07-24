Emirates Today learned that about 28% of the current members of the Federal National Council (11 out of 40) are running for the National 2023 elections, which will be held next October, with the aim of continuing parliamentary work during the new legislative term, taking advantage of their parliamentary successes during the ending seventeenth legislative term, while seven other members have not decided their final position on running for elections, wanting more time to study and evaluate the first parliamentary experience.

The Executive Regulations for the Federal National Council elections 2023 stipulate that if a member of the Council whose legislative term has ended declares his desire to run again for the elections, he is considered to have ceased to perform his membership duties in the Council during the period specified by the National Elections Committee, which means the termination of his work if he is a head or a member of the Executive Office or the Parliamentary Division, and if the Council is called for an emergency session, he will not be included in the invitation as he has become not a member of the Council.

In detail, an informed parliamentary source informed Emirates Today that 11 members of the Federal National Council intend to run for membership of the Council during the eighteenth legislative term, at a rate of approximately 28% of the total members of the Council, by running for the Council elections scheduled for next October, stressing that the successes and achievements they have achieved over the course of the ending legislative term were the main motive for their decision to run for Council membership again.

The council consists of 40 members representing all the emirates of the state, including 20 members who are chosen by appointment by Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, while the other 20 are chosen by direct election, including four members representing the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, four from Dubai, three from Sharjah, three from Ras Al Khaimah, two from Ajman, two from Fujairah, and two from Umm Al Quwain.

The source confirmed that the majority of the 11 members who took the decision to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections (who asked not to reveal their names until the door for candidacy opens) were able to succeed in the 2019 national elections, while some others were members by appointment, pointing out that the members included four from the Emirate of Sharjah, two from Dubai and the same from Ras Al Khaimah, in addition to one member each from Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.

According to the official timetable of the National Elections Committee, the opening of candidacy for the Federal National Council elections 2023 will be announced on the seventh of next August, while the UAE committees will start registering applications for candidacy during the period from August 15 to 18, provided that the early voting process (hybrid and remote) begins during the period From the fourth to the sixth of next October, followed by the main election day on the seventh of October, according to the days specified by the committee.

The source stated that there are about seven members of the Council who have not made their final decisions regarding running for the Council elections, despite the pressures they are exposed to from their followers and fans, as they expressed a desire to think further, study and evaluate the first parliamentary experience, indicating that the seven members include two from Dubai, and the same from Fujairah, in addition to one member from each of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

Candidacy “electronically”

The National Elections Committee has developed a new mechanism for candidacy for the Federal National Council elections, through which the candidacy application is registered “electronically” for members of the electoral bodies, through the electronic application “National Elections Committee 2023”, and by entering the official website of the National Elections Committee https://uaenec.ae. The committee allows the electronic candidacy mechanism for wishing members of the electoral bodies, as soon as the opening of candidacy is announced, over a period of 24 hours for four consecutive days.