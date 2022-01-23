Oaxaca.- On Saturday, January 22, the National Migration Institute (INM) reported that security elements from the state of Oaxaca secured 28 migrants that they were transfers aboard an apocryphal ambulance.

Through its official social networks, the Mexican migra announced that INM Oaxaca delegation personnel, as well as elements of the National Guard (GN) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) had intercepted a fake ambulance when it was circulating in Jalapa of the Marquis by a highway of the federative entity to the south of the Mexican Republic.

“In Jalapa del Marqués, @INAMI_mx #Oaxaca, @GN_MEXICO_ and @FGRMexico, they identified 28 Nicaraguan people in an apocryphal ambulance -5 men, 14 women and 9 #NNA-; the driver, who pretended to be a health sector employee , was made available to the MP,” he said.

After asking the driver to stop, the agents proceeded to inspect the interior of the false first aid unit, verifying that 28 undocumented immigrants of Nicaraguan origin were crowded inside it. 14 women, 9 minors and 5 men.

The driver of the unit pretended to be an employee of the Mexican health sector, however, after the migrants were found, the Mexican authorities proceeded to make him available to the Public ministry.

They rescue migrants overcrowded in a trailer in Coahuila

On Saturday, the National Migration Institute also made it public that they had been rescued. 65 people as mobility when these were crowded inside a dry box of a trailer that traveled along Highway 57 Matehuala-Monterrey, in the border state of Coahuila.

“As a result of a joint operation and immigration review with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the identification of 41 people from Nicaragua, 15 from Honduras, four from El Salvador, two from Guatemala and three of presumed Mexican nationality was achieved,” he said. the dependency attached to the Ministry of the Interior (Segob).

The agency specified that while people from Central America They were transferred to migratory centers to begin the corresponding administrative process, the people of apparent Mexican nationality were sent to the FGR to determine their legal situation in national territory.

“The INM endorses its commitment to safe, orderly and regular migration, with full respect for rights and safeguarding the rights of people in the context of mobility through national territory,” he said.