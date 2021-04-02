Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE champions won 28 colored medals on the first day of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu Jitsu Championship, which kicked off this morning «Friday» at the “Jujitsu Arena – Arena” in Zayed Sports City in the capital Abu Dhabi, with the participation of nearly 500 players from 52 countries around the world. Her fights will continue until tomorrow, Saturday evening, to win cash prizes of $ 225,000.

The championship is held amidst strict precautionary measures applied by the Abu Dhabi Association of Jujitsu Professionals, in cooperation with the Game Federation and all competent authorities in the country to preserve the players and prevent them from contracting the Coronavirus, as the “bubble” system was applied to the players, players, organizers and referees from inside and outside the country, All the facilities, buses and training tools that they use are sterilized, and all those inside the hall are required to wear approved medical masks and gloves, except for the players and players on the carpet during the match.

The Emirati jujitsu stars shone by winning 7 gold, 12 silver, and 9 bronze medals. The gold came through Zayed Al Kathiri in the weight of 56 kg, Omar Al-Fadhli weighing 62 kg, Mohammed Al-Amri 77 kg, and Haitham Hanawi in the professors category «1» weighing 62 kg Rashed Al-Naqbi is in the professors’ category (2), weighing 94 kg, Khalifa Ahmad, in the professors ’category, weighing under 120 kilograms, and Abdullah Al-Marzouki 77 kilograms are professors (2).

The competitions were attended and the winners were crowned Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jujitsu Federation, Tariq Al Bahri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Association of Jujutsu Professionals, Mubarak Al Minhali, Director of the Technical Department of the Federation, and a number of officials of the clubs and academies participating in the tournament, in addition to Ramon Limos, the coach of the UAE national team.

For his part, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri stressed that the tournament represents a new success for the Jujitsu Federation in organizing major events and tournaments, and an occasion to defeat the Corona pandemic, especially since the Abu Dhabi Association of Jujitsu Professionals has succeeded in leading the game family around the world to recover from the pandemic, after It organized the Miami Grand Slam tour in America last August, the Rio de Janeiro tour in November, and the Moscow tour in mid-March 2021, in addition to organizing more than 80 other tournaments around the world from the World League rounds and national championships in various continents.

He said: We congratulate our creative players who won 28 medals, and we congratulate them for this achievement that puts them at the top of the standings, with the conclusion of the first day’s competitions, although the fights were very strong, as participation in the tournament is limited to the purple, brown and black belts categories for adults, and the teachers are men and women only, and they are The highest categories and the most experienced and efficient in playing the game, and we must not forget the presence of an elite group of ranked players and ranked players in the world in various categories, and this tournament is an opportunity to check on our heroes and heroines before the start of the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Al-Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Academy led the ranking of participating academies and clubs after it achieved 57,000 points, with 9 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals, and the Commando Group Academy came second with 35400 points, with 5 gold, 4 silver and 4 bronze, and AFNT Academy third with 28200 A point: 4 gold, 4 silvers, and 2 bronze.

Brazilian Ramon Lemos, coach of our national team, confirmed that the level of our players calls for optimism, after they showed high efficiency that reflects their benefit from past periods in training, noting that the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and Abu Dhabi World Jujutsu Championships represent the most important tests for the national team players from various clubs and academies to measure their rate of development. .

He expressed his happiness at entering Sharjah, Baniyas and Al Dhafra clubs on the line of competition, with Al Ain, Al Jazeera, Al Wahda and the various academies in the country for the first places, pointing out that the strength of competition between players in different categories is reflected positively on all national teams.

Lemos said: I follow the players in the two tournaments and the national team door is always open to the diligent, and the strategy developed by the federation headed by Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi depends on qualifying and training large numbers of teams in more than one category for one year, so that the options are many, the competition is present, and the levels are high.