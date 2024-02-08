Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The curtain came down on the competitions of the 12th Sharjah International Athletics Forum for the Disabled, organized by Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, with the participation of 291 male and female athletes from 38 countries.

The UAE club champions succeeded in grabbing 28 colored medals, 9 gold, 6 silver, and 13 bronze. The Khor Fakkan Club for the Disabled won 13 medals, 5 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze. Al-Thiqah Club for the Disabled won 7 colored medals, 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze. The Dubai Club for People of Determination won 5 colored medals, one gold, 3 silver, and a bronze, and the Abu Dhabi Club for People of Determination won 3 medals, one gold and two bronze.

Iraq topped the forum's competitions with 32 colored medals, 14 gold, 10 silver, and 8 bronze. Thailand won 13 colored medals, 6 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze. Mauritius won 11 medals, 6 gold, 3 silver, and two bronze. Kuwait won 17 colored medals, 5. One gold, 8 silver, and 4 bronze.

The last day of the conference witnessed new world records, as Belgian Maxime Karabin achieved a record in the men’s 400-meter run (T52 category), American Tatiana McFadden achieved a record in the women’s 400-meter run (T54 category), and Swiss Catherine Debrunner set a record in the women’s 400-meter run (T52 category). Women's 500 meter running competition (T53).

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Forum, said that disabled sports are fortunate to have wise leadership that has prepared all the success factors for it in order to reach the podium and win titles. He thanked all the bodies, bodies and institutions sponsoring this forum, appreciating the wonderful results achieved by the players. And the UAE players, pointing out that the UAE champions are always in good faith, praising the good level shown by the players among an elite group of world champions.

Major General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Murr, President of the Athletics Federation, expressed his happiness with his presence on the closing day of the forum, in which 291 male and female athletes from 38 countries participated, stressing that this is evidence of the good reputation that the UAE occupies in the field of organizing sporting events, which contributed to In attracting world champions from the Knights of Will, the forum is also considered a good addition to the international tournaments in the country, indicating that the contact of UAE players with world champions raises the technical level and experiences of UAE players, in the interest of the UAE national teams, and has a positive role in preparing the players.

Khaled Al-Shuaibi, head of the Qatari delegation, said that the Sharjah International Forum for the Disabled is considered one of the important tournaments in the region, because it includes the most important players in the world, which reflects positively on the players of the Gulf and Arab countries through contact with these players, praising the wonderful organizational level, stressing that this It is not strange for the Trust Club for the Disabled.

Theban Salem Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the UAE National Paralympic Committee, thanked the organizing committee for their efforts in organizing this prominent event held in the Emirate of Sharjah, stressing that holding such a forum comes within the framework of the state’s keenness to pay attention to sports for people with disabilities who have achieved achievements and raised The UAE flag on various international occasions.

Ahmed Salem Al-Mazloum, Executive Director of the Trust Club for the Disabled, praised the great efforts made by the committees working in the forum, and said: “The success achieved is the result of concerted efforts and work in the spirit of one team.”