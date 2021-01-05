Highlights: Mehbooba spent 82 lakh rupees in 6 months as CM of Jammu and Kashmir

So much money spent on the decoration of his residence while being the Chief Minister

Mufti spent around 82 lakh rupees on things like bedsheets, furniture, TV

On 28 March 2018, Mehbooba spent Rs 28 lakh to buy the carpet in one day

Jammu

Mehbooba Mufti, while Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, spent about 82 lakh rupees in just six months on renovation of his official residence at Gupakar Road, Srinagar. The Government of India paid this amount. It has been revealed in response to an RTI.

An RTI filed by Jammu and Kashmir-based activist Inam-un-Nabi Saudagar revealed that between January-June 2018, the Mufti spent around Rs 82 lakh on things like bedsheets, furniture, TVs. RTI shows that on 28 March 2018, Mehbooba spent Rs 28 lakh to buy the carpet in one day.



22 lakh spent on LED TV, bedsheet of around 12 lakh

In June 2018 alone, he spent more than Rs 25 lakh on different items, including Rs 22 lakh on LED TVs. A copy of the RTI reply received on September 1, 2020, showed an expenditure of Rs 14 lakh on January 30, 2017. It includes a Garden Umbrella of Rs 2,94,314. The RTI reply shows that on February 22, 2018, bedsheets worth Rs 11,62,000 were purchased.



Purchase 40 lakh cutlery items in two years

In March 2018, the Mufti spent around Rs 56 lakh, including Rs 25 lakh on furniture and about Rs 28 lakh on carpets. Purchased items include cutlery items worth Rs 40 lakhs over a period of two years from August 2016 to July 2018.