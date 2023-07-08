Ali Maali (Ajman)

The first day of the Quattro Championship for the Gulf Football Academies, in its sixth edition, witnessed the scoring of 28 goals, in an indication that confirms the abundance of goals in 6 matches, in the competitions that are held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Tourism Development Department in Ajman, and hosted by Quattro Sports Center in Ajman, under 12 years old, with the participation of 6 teams and under 14 years old (8 teams) from different academies in the Gulf countries in a wonderful football gathering that includes the youth and cubs of the Gulf.

The kick-off for the under-12 category began, as the Argentine Academy team from the UAE (the host) outperformed the Kuwaiti Sporty Academy 9-1, and the Argentine Academy player Rashid Al-Marri won the best player award after scoring a “super hat-trick”.

In the second match for the same category, the Kuwaiti team “Seventeen Four” succeeded in defeating the defending champion, the “Sport for All” academy team 4-1, in a strong match by the Kuwaiti team, and Ahmed Abdul Rahman from the “Seventeen Four” academy won the best player award.

In the 14-year category, 4 consecutive matches took place, which ended with the Argentine Academy’s victory over the Iraqi Anwar Al-Anbar Academy 3-0, in a match in which Hamza Khalil of the Argentine Academy starred and won the best player award in the first match.

In the second match, the Saudi Al-Qassim Academy team defeated the Kuwaiti Talents Academy 6-0, and the Kuwaiti participated for the first time in the tournament, and Al-Qassim player Abdul Majeed Al-Harbi won the star of the match award after his remarkable brilliance.

In the third match, the defending champion, the Bahraini Ole Ambition Academy team, succeeded in overcoming the obstacle of the Iraqi Al-Attar Sports Academy after winning with two clean goals in a strong match between the two parties, and the Bahraini Ole Ambition player Iyad Mustafa was chosen as the star of this match.

In the last match on the first day, the Smart Academy team from the Sultanate of Oman (runners-up in the previous edition) succeeded in defeating the Kuwaiti “Seventeen Four” Academy team 2-0, in a strong match by both sides, and the Omani player Ghaith won the star of the match award.