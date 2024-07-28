Juarez City.- Three women and 25 men were taken to the Total Civic Recovery Center (Cerecito) from Friday to early Sunday morning for driving while intoxicated, reported the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

CGSV agents detected the high-risk drivers and took them to a doctor to certify, through an alcohol test, that they were intoxicated, for which they were given a 24-hour preventive detention as a sanction, reported the Director of Road Safety Operations, Víctor Daniel Mejía.

The official said that on Friday eight people were arrested, on Saturday 10 offenders were taken to the Cerecito and in six hours on Sunday 10 drunks were detected.

One of the detainees caused a crash with material damage and was therefore placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the Northern District.