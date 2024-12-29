12/29/2024



28 people have died after a commercial plane with 181 people on board skidded off the runway at Muan airport, about 288 kilometers from Seoul, South Korea.

The South Korean state news agency Yonhap has reported that the accident occurred at 9:07 local time (1:07 in the morning on the Peninsula), during the landing of a flight returning from Bangkok with 175 passengers and six crew members. In the image distributed by the agency, a column of smoke can be seen coming from the scene of the accident.

