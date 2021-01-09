Laurent Ballesta is a lover of the Mediterranean. Naturalist photographer living in Montpellier, scientist, but above all an outstanding diver, he keeps coming back to this Mare nostrum too often criticized. “She’s bad, but she’s not dead,” he said. And to add: “This sea which was the circle of the first poets, the cradle of civilizations is also a trash can, a coffin for the refugees and a swimming pool of holidays. But we are still able to make discoveries there. “

And, to prove it, he will crisscross this Mediterranean coast, between Marseille and Monaco, diving to the depths thanks to an ingenious system. To go to the stars, we speak of a spaceship, to the abyss, we will use a bathyal vessel. What to practice a diving in saturation. 28 days in this bathyal station, at four. A use of industrial diving. But, while this one is dedicated to the exploitation of the seabed, Laurent Ballesta’s expedition is devoted to conservation.

An extraterrestrial world

The book resulting from this expedition, “Planète Méditerranée” (1), can be read like a treasure map the size of which it is. Astonishing images which show us the courtship display of the Mediterranean moray eels or the hunting technique of the great red lionfish; the elegant scorpion spider crab and copper cod; congers impressing robustness and the fine garden cépoles; the parrot barber and the white colonial anemones. We remain petrified in front of this rock 125 meters deep, the fall of the Americans between Nice and Villefranche-sur-Mer, which stands like a phantom of the seas. Or in front of the beauty of these underwater landscapes at Cap Canaille, in Cassis, 68 meters deep. “Aliens exist, but they are not Martians. They are Mediterranean ”, writes Laurent Ballesta in the caption of the photo of a beef fish, taken just 20 meters deep, in front of the Promenade des Anglais.

A science fiction universe

Beyond the enchantment, those who lived in the cliché of an unattractive Mediterranean, without animal or plant life will be at their expense. You just have to dive a few tens of meters deep to be convinced. It is not the least success of this publication of very good quality that to wring the neck with received ideas and, as often, false. So there is this poetic side that exists thanks to the technical dimension which is not without interest in the National Institute of Professional Diving in Marseille. A new field is opening up in which diving in a rebreather (which recycles the exhaled air and therefore allows greater autonomy) and in saturation would not only serve to weld at the bottom of the water, but to start from the discovery of deep realms where magical creatures live in the middle of sci-fi landscapes. We present here an overview of the magical universe of Laurent Ballesta.