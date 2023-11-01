It is difficult to regulate what is unknown. It is much easier, however, to agree on shared fears. Fears about the risks of a technology with revolutionary capacity such as that contained in artificial intelligence (AI). 28 countries have signed this Wednesday the Bletchley Declaration, by which they commit to strengthening international coordination between all scientific research that today analyzes the security risks posed by AI. “So that the best available science contributes to the design of public policies and the common good,” the text says.

More information

The tone of the declaration can arouse understandable skepticism, because it accumulates good words and purposes but few concrete commitments. But the fact that powers such as the United States, China or the European Union have signed it suggests the willingness to seek that joint response to a historic challenge. The White House has sent the Artificial Intelligence Security Summit, organized by the British Government, to Vice President Kamala Harris, who has personally promoted the US agenda on AI. China, which leads the number of patents and projects around AI, has been expressly invited by Downing Street, and has been represented by the Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Wu Zhaohui.

Bletchley Park, a very special venue

The British Government has chosen an emblematic location for the summit: Bletchley Park. This was where a team of code breakers and encryption experts shed light on messages from the German army during World War II. Fifty miles from London, Alan Turing, the father of computing, cracked the code of the Enigma machine. And it was Turing who designed the test that bears his name, also known as the “imitation game.”. That was the name, in its original title, of the film that, in a vague way, the cinemas of Spain translated as Deciphering Enigma. Because the initial question of the Turing Test, “Can machines think?”, was later reformulated in 1950 by the mathematician himself: “Will there be imaginable digital computers that perform well in the imitation game?” That is, they were capable of making a human being believe that they were communicating with another human being. Anyone who has talked to a chatbot or have asked the most complex questions possible to ChatGPT It can be assumed that there is already an answer for Turing, and that the acceleration with which AI advances forces governments and technology companies to design ethical regulation similar to the one that was put in place one day in response to the discovery of DNA and genetic therapies. .

“A large number of leading experts in the field are seriously concerned about the idea that uncontrolled advances in AI could lead to catastrophic consequences,” warned Ian Hogarth, the businessman who became a billionaire with the application, at the opening of the summit. Songkick, which tracked musical concerts, and has been writing an annual report on the State of AI since 2018 that the industry follows closely. Hogarth has been leading the AI ​​Safety Task Force funded by the Sunak Government with more than €120 million. “I am concerned that an uncontrolled race will lead to future systems that undermine democracy, reinforce discriminatory biases or destabilize societies,” Hogarth announced.

“existential threat” and present risks

Such catastrophic perspectives, the report acknowledges, do not have the consensus of the scientific community, divided between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic. That is why the task force, along the lines defended by US Vice President Harris and expressed this week in the Executive Order on AI security approved by the White House, prefers to focus on already concrete and real threats. The more than one hundred participants in the Bletchley summit also want to work on them. They include both the discriminatory bias that certain algorithms can drive, the proliferation of fake news and disinformation “at an unprecedented scale and level of sophistication,” or the ability to carry out cyberattacks or develop biological weapons. “Border AI will certainly continue to lower the level of entry barriers, and allow access to unsophisticated threat actors,” the text states.

And the most worrying threat to social stability is the risk of job losses. “By 2030, the most extreme impacts [de la IA] They will continue to be confined to very specific sectors, but they may be capable of provoking a violent response from citizens, starting with those whose work is disrupted. All of this can fuel a fierce public debate about the future of education and employment,” the report warns.

“The most relevant thing about this meeting, in my opinion, is the idea that we should not only focus on future risks, but on those of today, which not only refer to national security or the terrorist threat, but also to real risks and threats to our society regarding mental health or cases of discrimination,” defended Carme Artigas, Secretary of State for Digitalization and co-president of the UN High-Level Consultative Body on Artificial Intelligence. “There is a sense of urgency regarding the need to point out those risks that affect the fundamental rights of citizens and society,” she added.

”We thus recognize that we are facing a unique moment to act, and to reaffirm the need for the safe development of AI. So that its transformative opportunities are used for the benefit of all, inclusively, in each of our countries and globally,” states the Bletchley Declaration.

Along with Harris’ presence, the British Government has ensured that relevant figures such as the president of the European Commission, Ursula von Der Leyen, and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, are in Bletchley Park. Downing Street has not managed to have key figures such as the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, or the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, but the urgency of the matter has brought the most relevant academic institutions to the summit, when it comes to AI, since the main technological giants, such as Amazon, Alibaba, Meta, IBM, Anthropic, Google Deep Mind, Microsoft or Meta. Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla or SpaceX, co-founder of OpenAI, and now controversial owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter) and Sam Altman, the executive director of OpenAI, the company behind the revolutionary ChatGPT. Sunak has committed to maintaining a dialogue with the unpredictable Musk this Thursday, at the end of the summit.

“For the first time in history, we are facing something that is much more intelligent than humans. We have never been stronger or faster than other living beings, but we were smarter. And now, for the first time, we are facing something smarter than us,” Musk said upon his arrival at Bletchley Park.

To complete the essentially British touch of a summit held in a place that celebrates the best of the recent history of the United Kingdom, the intervention – via pre-recorded video – of Charles III could not be missing. The monarch, with the perfect voice and tone to add drama to any speech, compared AI to “the discovery of electricity, the splitting of the atom, the creation of the internet or even the discovery and control of fire,” and called for a “sense of urgency, unity and collective strength” to face the risks that new technology brings with it.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_