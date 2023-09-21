Fact checkThis spring, the government allocated 28 billion euros to reduce global warming. According to PVV leader Geert Wilders, this results in a gain of 0.000036 degrees, or better said: less increase. Other politicians also used the number. Is this correct?

It is somewhat difficult to determine whether this is correct. First of all: where does it come from? From Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) himself. This year, the House calculated that the 28 billion package yielded this profit. Until 2030, this would mean a total of 80 million tons fewer emissions.

Jetten calculated with the figures from the UN climate panel IPCC, which assumes approximately 0.45 degrees per thousand billion tons of CO2. There is no loose principle about this, but the agreement is to check every five years whether these principles are still correct.

Agreements have been made worldwide to put a stop to global warming. In 2016, the European Union, and therefore also the Netherlands, signed the Paris Climate Agreement. It has been agreed to limit the increase in the average global temperature to below two degrees Celsius, but preferably 1.5 degrees.

Obligations arise from the treaty, because the EU must emit 55 percent less by 2030. By 2050, the European Union must be climate neutral, meaning it must no longer emit anything.

The 0.000036 degrees refers to the 28 billion from the cabinet’s spring package. Much more has happened, of course. Greenhouse gas emissions are between 1990 and 2021 dropped by a quarter. After that, the method of measuring changed and that makes the comparison somewhat more difficult.

Between 1990 and 2021, a reduction of 56.9 million tons of greenhouse gases was achieved, according to IPCC. More than 25 million tons of that was CO2.

Whether the decrease is exactly as much as outlined by Jetten, based on the IPCC figures, is a subject of discussion every five years. With 0.000036 degrees less warming, Wilders at least follows the calculation of Minister Rob Jetten, who follows the IPCC. See also Lack of snow in the ski area: Green-brown landscape and no trace of snow

