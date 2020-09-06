Drug traffickers are working greater than ever underneath the safety of the coronavirus, based on brokers specialised within the struggle in opposition to drug trafficking. The final massive cargo (and the second this month), 4,200 kilos of cocaine, arrived in Vigo this morning on a Togolese-flagged service provider ship, the place members of the Nationwide Police and the Customs Surveillance Service detained 16 crew: “All Bangladeshis besides one from Vigo, the assure.” As soon as on land, the brokers detained 12 different folks, “lancheros” and intercepted 4 of their quick boats (with three and 4 engines) in ships hooked up to the coast.

Among the many detainees there are outdated acquaintances to the police, two brothers from the Santorum household, and the businessman Braulio Vázquez, who belongs to a household devoted to the therapy of aluminum. They’re the second generations of Galician drug traffickers, “very established for a decade,” say the researchers who imagine that drug trafficking has not solely not stopped, however “is extra comfortably settled whereas many patrols and troops are devoted to guaranteeing the compliance with the state of alarm established by the well being disaster ”.

The ship loaded the medicine off the coast of Venezuela and its precedence vacation spot was Vigo, “however with the retailers they’ve it a lot simpler as a result of in the event that they see issues unsuitable right here, it is extremely simple for them to proceed and unload within the Netherlands,” the researchers clarify. The so-called Donkey operation, coordinated by courtroom quantity 3 of Vigo, continues. The brokers are satisfied that behind this cargo there may be “a robust group of Galician drug traffickers”: “We’ve solely caught the boatmen however this cargo absolutely belongs to the identical ones who despatched the one a number of weeks in the past”, they believe.

Firstly of this month of April, the gliders as soon as once more crossed the Arousa estuary at full velocity and three,700 kilos of white powder have been intercepted by law enforcement officials and the civil guard within the so-called operation Lince.

The brokers who struggle in opposition to drug trafficking, and who noticed how on the finish of final yr the primary narco-submarine in Europe arrived on the Galician coast with 3,000 kilos of cocaine on board, refuse to talk of a resurgence of the Galician narco: “By no means It has stopped ”, they are saying. “Solely the sticks that we give, what goes in have to be way more ”, they level out. And so they warn: “Now, aside from service provider ships, additionally they use sailboats, profiting from the truth that the hurricane season has ended and pushed by the commerce winds.”

1,500 kilos in Malaga

Final weekend, brokers from the Specialised Response Group in opposition to Organized Crime (GRECO) in Malaga detained 5 Spaniards in an house in San Pedro de Álcantara the place they saved 1,500 kilos of cocaine ready for instant distribution. The group, devoted to the distribution of the drug, had a “lined” car to move the drug. These arrested, with a historical past of drug trafficking, have been turned over to Instruction Courtroom quantity 3 in Marbella.