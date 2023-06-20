Youssef Al Arabi (Abu Dhabi)

The “Metaverse” market in the United Arab Emirates is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 28% during the period from 2023 to 2028, according to the report issued by “MarkNtel Advisors” for research and studies.

The report said that the government’s strategy to make the UAE a global center for modern technologies will lead the market to grow in the coming years.

The report indicated that government sectors, media, entertainment, retail, health care, banking and financial services, and insurance are at the forefront of sectors benefiting from metaverse technologies.

He added: The gaming industry in the UAE enjoys a large and growing audience interested in immersive interactive experiences that allow them to communicate with others and explore new virtual environments, which leads to the growth of the gaming industry in the country and the development of new technologies and platforms that support technology.

Metaverse provides a collective virtual shared space created by the fusion of physical and virtual reality, where users can interact with each other and with virtual objects in a 3D environment.

It includes tools, platforms, and technologies that enable the creation, simulation, and integration of a fully interactive and immersive virtual world. The concept of metaverse is still evolving, but it has important implications for a wide range of industries and has the potential to change the way we live, work, and interact with each other.

Important steps

The report indicated that in 2022 the Abu Dhabi government launched the “AD Gaming” platform, and in the same year the Dubai government organized the Dubai Electronic Sports Festival, which brought together gamers, industry professionals and fans to celebrate the latest trends and developments in the gaming field.

He said: These important steps are expected to increase the popularity of electronic sports, including virtual and augmented reality, immersive sound, and social interaction platforms.

Regarding the effects of “Covid-19”, the report confirmed that the “pandemic” prompted individuals to stay at home, which accelerated the move towards virtual experiences, and as a result the demand for virtual platforms increased. In addition, the UAE has a large and growing number of tech-savvy youth who are eager to explore new technologies.

He pointed out that the UAE has a regulatory framework supportive of emerging companies and emerging technologies, which provides opportunities for emerging companies related to the world of “metaverse” to develop new platforms and technologies, and market growth will be supported by the country’s strong digital infrastructure, and the government’s interest in virtual ecosystems.

Emirates vision

The report said: The vision of the UAE to become a global center for the “metaverse” community and one of the largest economies in the world contributes to the growth of the “metaverse” market.

Artificial intelligence and robotics initiatives are closely related to Metaverse because they provide the technological infrastructure to create and simulate virtual environments. Moreover, government support for artificial intelligence and robotics has attracted talented professionals and entrepreneurs to the country, who have helped boost the growth of the country’s market.

The government’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 aims to make the UAE a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2031, and to support the market during the forecast period.

global hub

The UAE has become a global hub for NFTs due to the surge in their purchase, sale, and creation and they are now increasingly being used to create property, and monetize digital creations.

The year 2022 saw the emergence of many NFT markets in the country due to the entry of startups, cryptocurrency exchanges, etc. Hence, this market is currently witnessing significant growth in investment, which is expected to continue with increasing, especially in applications ranging from virtual real estate to unique virtual assets.