This Wednesday, Colombia surpassed Uruguay by the minimum of Jefferson Lerma to advance to the grand final of the Copa America 2024despite having suffered constantly for being left with ten elements due to the expulsion of Daniel Munoz in the first half, but with this, it extended its unbeaten streak to 28 matches. And now it will seek to maintain and extend it next Sunday, July 14, when it faces Argentina in it Hard Rock Stadium from Florida, hoping to lift the trophy.
In the continental tournament alone, the coffee-growing team has added four victories and one draw, since in the Group Stage they beat 2-1 Paraguay by the hand of Muñoz and Lermathen beat 3-0 Costa Rica through Luis Diaz, Davinson Sanchez and John Cordobaending with a 1-1 draw against Brazil with Muñoz avoiding the fall. Already in the quarterfinals, he beat 5-0 Panama with targets of Cordova, James Rodriguez, Diaz, Richard Rios and Miguel Borjawhile in the semi-final the solitary goal of Lerma.
Of the 28 matches, 22 have been victories, and six draws. Apart from those already mentioned in the America Cupthe Paisas have had as victims Bolivia (2), USA, Romania, Spain, Mexico (2), Venezuela (3), Paraguay (2), Brazil, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Guatemala and Saudi Arabiaequaling with Ecuador, Uruguay, Chili, South Korea and USA.
His last defeat was on February 1, 2022, precisely against Argentina in it Mario Alberto Kempes Stadiumin the CONMEBOL qualifierswhere Lautaro Martinez He scored the only goal to give the Albiceleste team three points.
