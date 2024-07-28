Paris (Reuters)

The opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris drew 28.6 million U.S. viewers, preliminary data from Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal showed.

The company said this was the highest viewership for a Summer Games since the 2012 London Olympics.

During the opening ceremony last Friday, a parade of boats carried the sports delegations across the Seine River past Parisian landmarks, and the ceremony witnessed the first public performance by the famous Canadian singer Celine Dion in years.

This is a major television event for NBC Universal, which paid $7.65 billion to extend its rights to broadcast the Olympic Games in the United States until 2032.

NBC Universal’s deal for Olympic broadcast rights is also the world’s largest.

The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago attracted 17 million viewers.

The American viewer faced a major challenge in the Tokyo Games, as well as the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, due to the large time difference in addition to the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic.