In the midst of the VIP vaccination scandal, which caused the resignation of Ginés González García, a raid on the Ministry of Health and several complaints in the Justice, from social networks they call to mobilize Plaza de Mayo next Saturday, February 27.

The # 27F began to stir from the networks and had a reply from some opposition leaders such as Patricia Bullrich, Waldo Wolff, Fernando Iglesias, among others, who called to march this Saturday in the City and in various parts of the country.

“We will march in peace, by the anguish of the elderly, by the feeling of injustice of those who are on the front line against Covid and for the outrage caused by the K oligarchy to appropriate the vaccine“, the owner of the PRO tweeted.

The proposal began to take shape at the beginning of the week, after the national government published a list with the names of all those vaccinated, among which was Eduardo Duhalde, Daniel Scioli, Felipe Solá, among others.

“We mobilize to demand the resignation of all VIP vaccinated”says the communiqué of these groups that summon to march on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. to the Plaza de Mayo.

This Saturday we will march in peace, because of the anguish of the elderly, because of the feeling of injustice of those who are on the front line against Covid and because of the outrage that the K oligarchy causes to appropriate the vaccine. To this new citizen mobilization, I GO. pic.twitter.com/Rnnup1lpnv – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) February 25, 2021

“Let’s end the antics”, says one of the many tweets calling for the protest, alluding to the phrase of President Alberto Fernández during his tour of Mexico, where he sought to minimize the scandal.

For his part, the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, also sought to downplay the vaccine scandal, assured that there are no more vaccinated VIPs than those disseminated by the Government and defended the Treasury Attorney, Carlos Zannini, and his wife.

From the opposition, in addition, they came out to demand that Cafiero and the brand new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, go to Congress to give explanations and demanded that a national vaccination registry be created, along with an “urgent” audit on the list of immunized that the Rosada spread.

The scandal became known on Friday, after the journalist Horacio Verbitsky told on the radio that he had called his “old friend” Ginés and that Sputnik V was applied at the Health headquarters.