The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that it has conducted 148,587 new examinations on different groups in society using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and contacts Them and isolate them.

The Ministry indicated that the intensification of investigation and examination procedures in the country and the expansion of the scope of examinations contributed to the detection of 2798 new cases of the new Corona virus of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care, thus bringing the total number of registered cases to 329,293 cases.

The Ministry announced that 3,933 new cases had been cured of those infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and that they fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 309,692 cases.

It also announced the death of nine infected cases, as a result of the repercussions of infection with the new Corona virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 930 cases, expressing its regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the infected, calling on community members to cooperate with the health authorities and adhere to instructions and adhere to the distance Social Security is a guarantee of the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the provision of 99,781 doses of the Corona virus vaccine during the past 24 hours, bringing the total of the doses that were provided until yesterday to four million and 413 thousand and 649 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution reached 44.63 doses per 100 people.





