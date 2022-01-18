Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 487,749 new tests had been conducted to discover and count cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those in contact with them, and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures, and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level, contributed to the detection of 2,792 new infections with the Corona virus, of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases, and are subject to the necessary health care.

Thus, the total number of registered cases is 811 thousand and 29 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of three people from the repercussions of infection with the emerging virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 2,198.

The Ministry expressed its regret and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling on members of society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, in order to ensure the health and safety of all. The ministry also announced the recovery of 1,166 new cases of people infected with the emerging coronavirus, and their full recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 762,379.

