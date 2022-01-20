Abu Dhabi Police reported that it seized 2,750 vehicles during 2021 that emit annoying sounds and cause noise, as a result of making changes to the vehicle’s engine or base, without a license, warning against the negative behaviors of some vehicle drivers, especially young drivers, which lead to noise. Inconvenience, and reckless driving on some roads.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate confirmed that the noise from the vehicle causes a state of panic, tension and nervousness among other drivers, road users, and residents of neighborhoods where noisy cars pass through, especially children and the elderly.

It called on the public to report vehicles that make annoying noises to them in residential neighborhoods by calling 999 at the command and control center.

And she stressed that she will not tolerate drivers who make that noise from their vehicles, by taking the necessary legal measures against them, and applying Article (20) of the Traffic and Traffic Law “Driving a vehicle that causes noise”, a fine of 2000 dirhams and 12 traffic points, and Article (73) making changes in Drive a vehicle or the base (chassis) without a license, a fine of 1,000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and impound the vehicle for 30 days, and the application of Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding the seizure of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is a violation of making changes to the engine of the vehicle or the base (chassis) without a license. And the financial value of releasing the vehicle is 10 thousand dirhams, provided that the vehicle is impounded until the payment of the financial value of releasing the seizure, and for a maximum period of three months.

