The Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that it has conducted 235,797 new examinations on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with the Ministry’s plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-) 19) And those in contact with her and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level have contributed to the detection of 2,742 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 402 thousand and 205 cases.

The Ministry announced that 1,691 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus have recovered, and that they fully recover from the symptoms of the disease, after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recovery cases to 387,278 cases.

It also announced the death of 17 people from the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1,286 cases.

She expressed her regret and sincere condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

As part of the efforts made to fight the virus, the Ministry announced the provision of 35,674 doses yesterday, bringing the total of the doses it provided to six million and 204 thousand and four doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 62.73 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce the number of infections and control the virus.

