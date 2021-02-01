The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 127,572 new examinations during the past 24 hours, to early detection and count the new cases infected with the new Corona virus (Covid-19) and those who had contact with it and isolate them. The intensification of investigation and examination procedures contributed to the detection of 2730 new cases of infection with the virus, thus The total number of registered cases is 306,339. It also announced the death of nine infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 859 cases.

‌ The Ministry also announced the recovery of 4,452 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease, thus bringing the total of recovery cases to 281 thousand and 410 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection also announced the provision of 106 thousand and 615 doses during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of doses that have been provided until yesterday, three million 440 thousand and 777 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 34.79 doses per 100 people.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

