The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 225 thousand and 159 new examinations were conducted during the past 24 hours, to early detection and count the new cases of the Coronavirus.

The intensification of investigation procedures contributed to the detection of 2721 new cases of infection with the virus, bringing the total number of registered cases to 396 thousand and 771 cases, It also announced the death of 15 infected cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, and thus the number of deaths in the country reached 1253 cases, and the Ministry announced that 1666 had been cured. A new case of people infected with the virus. And it announced the provision of 66,539 doses of the Corona vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total number of doses that have been provided until yesterday to six million and 94 thousand and 956 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 61.62 doses per 100 people.





