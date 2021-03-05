The criticism of the sluggish vaccinations against the corona virus in Germany is unchecked. A university professor is now stepping up – and a doctor is warning of more deaths due to the corona lockdown.

Munich / Wuppertal / Hamburg – Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is known to like to have a somewhat idiosyncratic view of the consequences of his decisions. This applies not least to the coronavirus pandemic in Germany and to the handling of the corona rules in the Free State of Bavaria.

For example, on Thursday evening (March 4th) in front of an audience of millions at Maybrit Illner (ZDF), the Munich state chief declared specifically about the corona lockdown in Bavaria: “We have saved 1000 lives.” Germany as a federal state is still making slow progress.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: The corona vaccinations are only making slow progress

To classify: loud Vaccination Dashboard of the Federal Ministry of Health, as of Wednesday evening, March 3, 6,813,173 vaccine doses were administered. At this point in time, 2,271,784 people in Germany had already received a second vaccination, which corresponds to about 2.7 percent of the total population.

Nevertheless, there is persistent criticism that the immunizations against Covid-19 are going too slowly. Why could more deaths after a corona infection be prevented by faster immunizations?

An Okönome is at least of this opinion. Specifically: The Wuppertal university lecturer Prof. Paul Welfens is from the image (behind a payment barrier) cited that the German “vaccination fraud caused around 27,000 unnecessary deaths”. Added to this are “illnesses and deaths caused by the unprofessional vaccination appointment registration system”.

Corona pandemic in Germany: Hamburg chief doctor fears more deaths than without lockdown

A doctor goes even further and fears more deaths due to uncertainty among citizens due to the hard corona lockdown. “In the end, we will probably have more deaths because people have delayed their therapies,” said chief physician Prof. Volker Ragosch from recently Asklepios Clinic Hamburg-Altona.

He did this with a view to other diseases such as cancer and numerous canceled doctor’s appointments or the renunciation of early diagnosis examinations by citizens. According to Hessian doctors, for example, the number of deaths from heart attacks rose in the first lockdown because heart problems could not be diagnosed.

At the same time, in the opinion of critics, there are now more deaths in Germany because the vaccination against the corona virus is not progressing quickly enough. (pm)