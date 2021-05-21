A man was arrested near Lyon, in central France, on suspicion of harassing police and gendarmes, especially women.

The 47-year-old man made a total of 27,000 phone calls between April and May this year, police said Friday.

The police indicated that the man was arrested in a hotel in the suburb of Lyon on Wednesday morning, and he is “of very bad reputation” before the judiciary due to “similar acts” he committed in the past.

And between the seventh of April and the 18th of May, the man made these calls to 14 police or gendarmerie stations in France. In particular, he released “statements of an immoral nature of the female members, with insults sometimes being directed.”

In total, 34 victims were counted in this case.

The forty-year-old admitted his actions without explaining his motives, and he will appear before the Public Prosecution Office in Lyon, awaiting the verdict against him.