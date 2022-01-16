And the National Weather Service warned Sunday morning that “a major storm will hit the eastern United States between Sunday and Monday,” noting that up to 30 centimeters of snow could cover an area stretching from Tennessee to Georgia in the southeast, all the way to Vermont and New York State in the north. Eastern.

About 74 million people had received winter weather warnings as of Saturday evening, according to the agency.

On the other hand, airlines canceled more than 2,700 American flights due to the winter storm accompanied by strong winds and snow.

By 1730 GMT, the number of canceled flights, both within and departing from the United States, exceeded 2,700, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com. The data also showed that more than 1,500 flights were postponed.

American Airlines has canceled more than 600 flights. And (FlightAware.com) website showed that nearly 95 percent of flights were canceled from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, a hub for American Airlines..

American Airlines is allowing customers affected by inclement weather to rebook their flights without charge.